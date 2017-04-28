100 ka seniors sa Cebu City gihatagan og mga sungkod
SA labing unang higayon, gikauban ni Konsehal Jerry Guardo si Konsehal Margot Osmeña atol sa iyang pagpang-apud-apod og sungkod ngadto sa 100 ka senior citizens sa dakbayan.
Kagahapon, gitunol ni Guardo, uban kang Konsehal Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya ang 100 ka mga sungkod para sa buwan sa Abril didto sa lobby sa Legislative Building sa Cebu City Hall.
Si Dodong Suarez, 87, ug nagpuyo sa Guadalupe nalipay sa gihatag ni Guardo ug matod niya, kini ang makapadugang sa iyang edad.
“Dako kaayo ang akong kalipay nga moabot ko sa akong pagka 90 anyos kay makapataas nis akong edad kay makatarong naman ko og lakaw,” padayag ni Suarez.
Si Osmeña, sa iyang bahin, nihangop sa imbitasyon ni Guardo ug nibutyag nga dugay na siyang gusto nga motambong sa pagpanghatag sa sungkod sa iyang kauban nga konsehal apan karon lang siya giimbitar sanglit kauban na sila og partido.
Dihang sakop pa sa Team Rama si Guardo, kanunay nga imbitahon sa konsehal mao si Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella.
Matod ni Guardo nga matag buwan siya nga mohatag og mga ka sungkod o wheelchairs.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!