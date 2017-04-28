100 ka seniors sa Cebu City gihatagan og mga sungkod

SA labing unang higa­yon, gikauban ni Konsehal Jer­ry Guardo si Konsehal Mar­got Osmeña atol sa i­­­yang pagpang-apud-apod og sungkod ngadto sa 100 ka senior citizens sa dakba­yan. Kagahapon, gitunol ni Guardo, uban kang Konsehal Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya ang 100 ka mga sungkod para sa buwan sa Abril didto sa lobby sa Legislative Building sa Cebu City Hall. Si Dodong Suarez, 87, ug nagpuyo sa Guadalupe nalipay sa gihatag ni Guardo ug matod niya, kini ang makapadugang sa iyang edad. “Dako kaayo ang akong ka­lipay nga moabot ko sa akong pagka 90 anyos kay makapataas nis akong edad kay makatarong naman ko og lakaw,” padayag ni Suarez. Si Osmeña, sa iyang bahin, nihangop sa imbitasyon ni Guardo ug nibutyag nga du­gay na siyang gusto nga motambong sa pagpangha­tag sa sungkod sa iyang kauban nga konsehal apan karon lang siya giimbitar sanglit kauban na sila og partido. Dihang sakop pa sa Team Rama si Guardo, kanunay nga imbitahon sa konsehal mao si Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella. Matod ni Guardo nga ma­tag buwan siya nga mohatag og mga ka sungkod o wheelchairs.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

