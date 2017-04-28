Konsehal nga hayan mataktak

NAMILIGRO nga mataktak ang usa ka opisyal sa barangay sa dakbayan sa Mandaue human kini gireklamo sa kaubang niining opisyal nga nagsige og absent sa sesyon sa konseho sa Barangay Cambaro.

Sa barangay resolusyon no. 027, series of 2017, ang mga opisyal sa barangay pinanguluhan ni Kapitana Maria Celma Sanchez buot nga paimbestigahan si Kagawad Renato Yosores Jr. nunot sa kapakyas niini sa pagtambong sa ilang regular nga sesyon.

“The Sangguniang Barangay of Cambaro is concerned about the Sangguniang Barangay Member who incurred eight successive absences during the regular sessions of the sangguniang barangay members without justification cause,” sumala pa sa resolusyon.

Nasuta ning mantalaan nga si Yosores kinsa napili sa niadtong Oktubre 2013 nga eleksyon nagsugod og absent sa ilang regular nga sesyon sukad Disyembre 21 hangtod Abril 6 ning tuiga.

Ang patigayon gihatag na ni Bise Mayor Carlo Fortuna, presiding officer, ngadto sa komitiba sa good government and public accountability alang sa report ug aksyon niini.

Si City Administrator Danilo Almendras kinsa maoy kanhi legal officer sa DILG- Regional Office, niingon nga ang barangay opisyal nga nagsunodsunod ang absent sa konseho di diretso nga mapataktak sa barangay.