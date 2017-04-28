Negosyante sa Bohol mihangyo nga di moapil sa P13 wage hike

MIHANGYO ang mga negosyante sa lalawigan sa Bohol Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) sa Central Visayas nga dili maapil sa pagpatuman sa P13 nga umento sa suhulan sa mga mamumuo. Samtang, ang P1,000 nga usbaw sa matag buwan nga suweldo ang madawat sa mga katabang sa panimalay sa rehiyon sugod niadtong Abril 13 ning tuiga. Si Grace Carreon, secretary sa RTWPB 7, nibutyag nga nihangyo ang Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry ug Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants nga ma-exempt sa Wage Order No. 20 nga nagmando og P13 nga usbaw sa mga trabahante nga nagdawatan og minimum nga sweldo. Matod niya ang gibasehan sa mga negosyante sa Bohol sa ilang hangyo mao ang lahi nga kahimtang sa ekonomiya sa lalawigan kon itandi sa ubang mga lugar sa rehiyon. Si Carreon nipasabot nga way probisyon sa Wage Order No. 20 nga nagtugot sa mga kompaniya nga ma­ngayo og exemption, gawas lang kon kini apektado sa ka­talagman sama sa baha, bag­yo o nasunogan. Ang hangyo sa duha ka grupo sa mga negosyante sa Bohol giduso sa RTWPB 7 ngadto sa National Wages and Productivity Commission nga dunay 60 ka adlaw sa paghimo og aksyon bahin niini. Niadtong Marso 10, ang gihatag nga tagal sa pagduso og apelasyon sa NWPC. Samtang, sa buwag nga Wage Order No. ROVII-D.W.-01 nga giisyu sa RTWPB 7, moabot na sa P3,000 ang minimum nga sweldo nga madawat sa mga katabang sa mga siyudad ug nag-unang mga lungsod sa Central Visayas samtang P2,500 sa ubang mga lungsod. Nakita sa board ang panginahanglan nga i-adjust ang kasamtangan nga suhulan sa mga domestic worker sa rehiyon human sa gipahigayon nga konsultasyon ug public hearings. Sakop sa ROVII-D.W. 01, ang mga domestic worker sama sa katabang, yaya, labandera, gardener, ug tigluto nga nag-stay in o bisan wala magpuyo sa balay sa mga pamilya nga ilang gialagaran.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.