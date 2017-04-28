Paz nagpasalamat kang Digong

DAKO ang pasalamat ug kalipay ni Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza human nga giproklamar ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang Abril 27 nga Lapu-Lapu Day.

“The long wait is over. Finally, under proclamation No. 200 President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declares April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day. I couldn’t be prouder as an Oponganon. Thank you, Lord. Thank you, President Duterte,” post ni Radaza sa iyang opisyal nga Facebook page nga gisukipan niya sa hulagway sa proklamasyon niadtong Huwebes.

Ang proklamasyon gipirmahan sa presidente usa ka adlaw sa wa pa gisaulog sa dakbayan ang tinuig nga Kadaugan sa Mactan niadtong Martes.

Sa dihang gikuhaan og reaksyon ning mantalaan, ang mayor nagkanayon nga dugay na nga damgo sa dakbayan nga ilhun sa tibuok nasud ang kadaugan ni Datu Lapu-Lapu batok ni Ferdinand Magellan.

Kahinumduman nga atol sa pagpangampanya pa lang ni Duterte atol sa eleksyon sa milabayng tuig, ang presidente daan nang nipadayag nga angayang ilhon si Lapu-Lapu isip usa ka bayani.

“During the campaign period President Duterte, promised to give Lapu-Lapu the recognition he so deserved. Now our President has made it happen. He has made true his promise and for that we the Oponganons will be forever thankful,” sumala pa ni Radaza.

Nalatid sa proklamasyon nga kabilin ni Lapu-Lapu sa nasud ang kagawasan pinaagi sa iyang liderato, kaisog, ug gugma sa yutang natawhan.

“It is but fitting and proper that Lapu-lapu be given the highest honor and that his legacy be remembered by all Filipinos through appropriate ceremonies,” matod sa proklamasyon.