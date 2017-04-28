Seguridad sa Operation Second Chance pahugtan

ARON di na masubli ang pagpalusot sa kontrabando, ang seguridad sa Operation Second Chance (OSC) gikatakda nga pahugtan. Kini ang gibutyag ni Konsehal Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters kinsa nakig-alayon na usab ngadto kang Supt. Arnel Peralta sa New City Jail.

Usa sa ilang giplanohan mao ang pagpataas sa koral pinaagi sa pagtaptap og trapal aron di na makapadangat og ‘air text’ kon hand signal ang tawo sa gawas paingon ngadto sa sud sanglit mamahimo ra silang makalantaw. Ikaduha mao ang pagpa-roving sa mga pulis sa Police Station 9 palibot sa compound sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology sanglit ang male ug female dormitory silingan ra sa OSC. Ikatulo mao ang pagbutang og security guard sa pasilidad nga gipadagan sa City Government nga adunay 183 ka mga menor-de-edad diin 94 kanila gikan sa siyudad sa Sugbo samtang ang nahabilin gikan sa lainlaing lugar sa Sugbo. Ang OSC adunay 40 ka personnel apan walay sakop sa BJMP sanglit adunay balaod nga di sila makapanginlabot sa seguridad hinungdan nga gusto ni Tumulak nga adunay gwardiya nga maoy motutok aron mabatukan ang pagsud sa kontrabando. Matod ni Tumulak nga sayon ra ipasud ang kontrabando pinaagi sa paglabay niini ngadto sa sud ug ang taga sud na ang makahibawo sa paglabay usab niini ngadto sa ilang kustomer. Sa niaging adlaw, 156 ka pack sa segarilyo ug usa ka sachet sa shabu ang nasakmit sa mga awtoridad nga buot unta nga ipalusot.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.