1 tipi sa bangga

NAMATAY ang usa ka pasahero sa habal-habal human naaksidente sa kadalanan niadtong Biyernes sa kaadlawon sa National Road sa Jubay Bridge, Barangay Jubay lungsod sa Liloan. Ang biktima nag-angkas sa motorsiklo nga gimaneho ni Carlo Conejos Francisco, hamtong, taga sa Sitio Kalubihan, Bag-ong Dan, Brgy. Yati.

Samtang ang namatay mao si Jovelyn Tomas Nool, 28, re­sidente sa Consolacion. Base imbestigasyon pasado alas 12:00 sa tungang gabii dihang paingon sa norte sila si Francisco nga kusog nga nagdagan, kini nibangga sa naghunong nga pasaheroang jeep nga gimaneho ni Rodrigo Bautista Blanco Jr., sa pikas lane.(HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

