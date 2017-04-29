2 sa Lapu-Lapu gipatay

DUHA ka mga lalake ang gi­pamusil-patay sa duha ka mga tawo nga nag-angka­say sa motorsiklo duol sa usa ka tindahan sa Sitio Log­sungon, Brgy. Basak, dak­bayan sa Lapu-Lapu niadtong Biyernes sa gabii. Nangamatay diha-diha ang mga biktima nga sila si Alinor Andingan, alyas Brix Daligdig, 36; ug Salahodin Mamao, 45, pulos taga Sitio Kalubihan, Brgy. Pajac sa dakbayan apan mga lumad sa Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte. Matod ni SPO2 Allan Frede­ric Pantaleon, imbestigador sa krimen, nga ila pang gitino ang motibo sa pagpamusil. Nasuta ning mantalaan gikan ni Pantaleon nga atol sa hitabo, sila si Andingan ug Mamao gikan sa MV Pataling­hug ave. ug paingon sa Kagudoy road luwan sa usa ka motorsiklo sa dihang sila gi­sundan sa duha ka wa mail­hing mga lalake. Sa way igong rason, sila gipamusil bisan nagdagan pa ang ilang motor. Duol sa parking lot sa usa ka tindahan sa dapit, na-corner sila ug didto gitiwasan og pagpamusil. Daling niadto sa crime scene ang Police Station 4 ug nihangyo sa Regional Crime La­boratory Office aron pag-adto sa crime scene apan dali nga gikuha nila ni Sahrodin Mamao, igsuon ug ni Cynthia Daligdig, asawa ni Daligdig ang lawas sa biktima. Samtang laing bagang duot sa mga Muslim ang niabot sa crime scene ug kusganong gipangkuha ang mga lawas sa duha ka biktima lakip na ang motor niini ug gidala sa balay.(JPP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

