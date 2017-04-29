Driver gidunggab

SAMDAN ang usa ka PUJ dri­ver human gidunggab samtang nagmaniho sa PUJ sa mi­labay nga gabii sa Gorordo Avenue, dakbayan sa Sugbo. Nadangat sa tambalanan mao si Emilliano Angana, 54, taga Lahug. Matod ni SPO1 Winston Ybañez sa Homicide Section nga gikan sa Lahug ang PUJ nga gimaniho ni Angana ug mopaingon sa Ayala. Sa dihang may pasahero nga mokanaug, nipadaplin si Angana apan, kalit nga nitu­nga sa kilid ang wa hiilhing tawo ug dayon dunggab kaniya sa kilid ug bukton. Daling nisibat ang mao nga tawo. Bisan kon nasamdan, gihatod ni Angaga ang iyang mga pasahero sa Ayala una pa niadto sa tambalanan.(JFT)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

