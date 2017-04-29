Duterte gipasalamatan

NAGPASALAMAT si Mayor Tomas Osmeña kang Presidente Rodrigo Duterte gumikan sa ilang pagproklamar kang Lapu-Lapu isip bayani.

Sa Facebook page sa mayor nga adunay 432,123 nga followers, ang mayor nipaabot sa iyang mensahe ngadto sa mga Sugbuanon.

“ Thank you to Rody Duterte for being the president who finally elevated the first Filipino (and Cebuano ) hero above being a tasty fish,” matod sa post ni Osmeña nga nakakuha og 10,000 likes ug 1,040 shares diin iyang gibutangan og #GarbongBisaya.

Niadtong Abril 27 dungan sa Kadaugan sa Mactan, si Duterte nipirma sa Proclamation No. 200 aron ideklarar nga Lapu-Lapu Day matag Abril 27 sa tibuok nasod.

Gisaysay sa pangulo nga sa maong petsa, nahitabo ang Battle of Mactan ug ang tropa ni Lapu-Lapu maoy nakigsangka sa mga langyaw pinaagi kang Ferdinand Magellan diin nagmadaugon ang mga Sugbuanon.

Si Duterte una rang nisaad sa mga Sugbuanon niadtong panahon sa kampanya nga kon siya ang mapili pagka pre­sidente, iyang himuon nga ba­yani si Lapu-Lapu sama sa iyang gisaad nga iyang ilubong si kanhi Presidente Ferdinand Marcos nga karon tua na sa Libingan ng mga Bayani.(PAC)