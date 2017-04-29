Insik interesado sa CICC

USA ka kompaniyang Chinese ang nipadayag og interest nga mo-invest sa usa ka multi-billion peso nga resort entertainment complex sa Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) sa dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Kini kon tugtan sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan ang Millennium Pan-Asia Hotel and Resort Inc., usa ka subsidia­ry sa Hong Kong Goldenway Group, nga maka-operate og resort ug casino sa dapit.

Niadtong Abril 5, ang chief executive officer sa Pan-Asia Hotel and Resort Inc. Jun Xiao nipadala og suwat ni Ma­yor Luigi Quisumbing sa aplikasyon sa certificate of consent ug no objection to operate sa resort ug casino.

Sa iyang suwat, si Xiao nii­ngon nga ang kompaniya interesado nga makakuha aron makapatukod og entertainment ug gaming complex sa 3.8 ektaryang luna sa CICC.

Dugang niya nga sud sa integrated resort ug casino nga tukuron sa CICC ang mga five-star hotel, casino, shops, restaurants, spa, sinehan, commercial ug retail complex.

Si Xiao niingon nga makiglambigit sila sa ubang international brands sama sa Marriott Hotels ug Hard Rock Café alang sa maong proyekto.

“The group has conside­rable experience in operating PAGCOR hotel regulated casinos and online gaming. The company intends to bring the same experience in the heart of the city of Mandaue,” matod ni Xiao.

Si Xiao niingon ni Quisum­bing nga ang kompanya adunay $300,000,000 nga investment alang sa pagtukod sa Cebu Integrated Resort.

Padayag niini nga kon madayon ang maong proyekto, makatabang kini sa ekono­miya, makahimo og li­nibong trabaho ug dugang buhis sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan.

Plano sa kompanya nga sugdan ang proyekto karong tuiga kon mapalit na ang luna ug sugdan ang phase 1 sa operasyon sa tuig 2020.

Sa iyang bahin, giduso ni Quisumbing ang suwat ni Xiao sa konseho sa dakbayan alang sa report.

“Should you find everything in order, I humbly seek your prompt and immediate action for a resolution on this matter,” sumala pa sa mayor.

Gikatakdang modumala un­ya ang kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa CICC kon mabayran na niini sa pasiunang bayad ang Kapitolyo ning tuiga.

Paliton sa kagamhanan sa siyudad sa Mandaue ang CICC gikan sa Kapitolyo sa kantidad nga P350 milyones ug ang probinsya nisugot niini.(JPP)