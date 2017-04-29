P115T nga drugas nasakmit sa Lapu-Lapu City police

DI mominos sa P115,000 nga balor sa gituohang shabu ang nasakmit sa kapulisan sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu human sa duha ka operasyon batok sa drugas niadtong Biyernes sa gabii ug kagahapon sa kaadlawon. Moabot ngadto sa siyam ka gramos kun P106,200 nga shabu ang nasakmit sa opera­tiba sa Station 5 sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) sa Sitio Opa Matumbo, Barangay Pusok sa dakbayan niadtong Biyernes. Nasikop sa kapulisan sila si Ernick Patigas Tejones, alyas “Nikki”, 28, taga Poblacion; Warren Sabuero Arellano, alyas “Dong Way”, 30, residente sa dapit; ug Reno Du­ngog Andales, alyas “Tangkul”, 34, taga Marigondon. Ang tulo nasikop human nakadawat og tawag ang Station 5 kalabot sa ilegal nga kalihukan ni Nikki sa dapit nga nagpositibo atol sa ilang pagsusi.(JPP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

