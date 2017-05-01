2166 kahoy maapektuhan sa BRT

DI mominos 2,166 ka mga punoan sa kahoy ang maapektuhan sa higayon nga ipatuman na ang P10.6 bilyones nga Bus Rapid Transit system sa dakbayan sa Sugbo nga molagbas sa 23 kilomentros sud sa 21 ka barangay gikan sa barangay Bulacao sa south ug Talamban sa north. Si Nida Cabrera, pangu sa Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources (CCENRO), nagkanayon nagsugod na sila og pamutang og marka sa kahoy aron sayon ra unya ang pag-earthball diin ang uban niini nag-edad og kapin usa ka na siglo. Sagad sa mga kahoy nga apektado mao ang Mahogany, Narra, Dakit, Mangga, Talisay, Buli, Kaimito, Fire tree, tambis, lubi ug mansanitas. Ang BRT management nigahin og P35 milyones alang sa ipatuman nga greening program isip bugti sa mga kahoy nga apektado ug ubang programa nga ipatuman isip pagtuman sa rekisito nga gipangayo sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Si Cabrera nibutyag nga aduna silay 10 ka barangay nga nahimutang sa bukid kinsa maoy nagpatubo sa 350,000 ka mga seedling aron ilang itanom sa lugar nga sakop sa national greening program sa DENR. Gipadayag niya nga sa maong paagi, ang mga tawo sa bukid mahatagan usab og panginabuhian ug itanom ang seedling inig abot na og usa ka metro ang gitas-on. Gihulagway ni Cabrera nga gilangkuban kini sa mga indigenous trees, fruit bearing trees ug mga kawayan para usab sa mga sapa. Gipahibawo sa kanhi konsehal nga ang tanang gihimo pulos pinasubay sa lagda sa DENR aron ang BRT project nga gipangulohan ni Atty. Rafael Yap mahatagan og environmental compliance certificate. Ang BRT management mopatawag og public hearing ngadto sa mga ahensiya sa gobyerno, non-government ogranization ug ngadto sa mga kahugpongan sa tawo nga maapektuhan sa implementasyon ilabi na ang pagputol sa mga kahoy. Matod ni Cabrera nga atol sa public hearing, ila usab nga i-presenta ang ilang greening program aron mapasabot ngadto sa katawhan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

