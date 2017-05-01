40 ka balay sa Lapu nasunog

Kombati sa kayo. Ang mga bomero ug katawhan nagtibangay sa pagkombati sa kayo sa sunog sa Sudtunggan, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu kaghapon. (Kuha ni Ariel Berdon)

GIKATAHONG mga bata nga nagduwaduwa og posporo maoy hinungdan sa pag-ulbo sa kayo sa Purok Caimitohan, Sityo Sudtunggan, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu kagahapon sa buntag diin 40 ka mga balay ang nauddaw. Naproblema ang mga sakop sa Bureau of Fire sa Lapu-Lapu sa pagpawong sa nagdilaab nga kayo nga milamoy sa mga kabalayan gumikan sa kasudlonon sa area sa may Urban Poor housing. Sigun sa mga silingan nga ang singko anyos nga anak ni Ismaelita Tumapon, 19, ug anak sa laing silingan ang giingong nagduwa og kayo nga dali nga mikatap sa bungbong sa usa ka balay. Giisa ngadto sa Task Force Alpha ang alarma sa sunog nga nadawat sa 10:21 sa buntag og nakontrolar ang kayo sa 11:03 sa buntag. Walay gikatahong nakalas o naangol sa sunod, sumala ni SF02 Climaco Salisid, fire investigator.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.