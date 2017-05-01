Fresh graduate nadawat gilayon sa trabaho atol sa Labor Day

FRESH graduate nga gikan sa dakbayan sa Carcar, lala­wigan sa Sugbo maoy labing una nga na-hired on the spot atol sa local job fair nga gipahigayon sa Kapitolyo atol sa adlaw sa pamuo. Samtang ubang aplikante nga bag-o pa usab nakahuman sa pag-eskwela, doble paningkamot aron makaangkon og trabaho niining pagsaulog sa Labor Day. Way kabutngan sa iyang kalipay ang Marketing graduate nga si Atan Ordiñeza human nga na-hired on the spot siya sa gi-aplayan nga trabaho atol sa local job fair sa Kapitolyo kagahapon. Ang 26 anyos ulitawo, sayo nga nigikan sa dakbayan sa Carcar kagahapon sa buntag aron lang nga maka-una siya sa linya ug makuha niya ang gitinguha nga trabaho. Gani matod niya, di unta siya angay mobiya sa ilang pinuy-anan kay birthday sa iyang amahan apan sa tinguha nga makatrabaho, nibiyahe siya paingon sa Kapitolyo aron makaapil sa job fair. Isip fresh graduate, gihulagway niya nga di lalim ang pagpangita og trabaho ilabi na karon nga taas nga kompetisyon tungod usab sa kadaghan sa mga tinun-an nga bag-o lang nakahuman sa pagtungha. Sama kang Atan, fresh graduate usab ang aplikante nga si Angelly Torcende, 20.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.