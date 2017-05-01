Mga operator, drayber sa LBP pautangon

MOKABAT sa P1.4 milyones ngadto sa P1.6 milyones ang ipautang sa Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) ngadto sa mga drayber ug operator nga maapektuhan sa pag-ilis sa kagangkagang nga public u­­t­i­­lity jeepney subay sa PUJ modernization program sa Department of Transportation. Si Alex Buenaventura, presidente sa LBP, nipahibawo niini atol sa pinirmahay sa memorandum of understanding tali sa mga opisyal sa LBP, Department of Finance, DOTr ug Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board didto sa siyudad sa Davao niadtong Dominggo. Ang mga milagda sa kasabotan mao sila si Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade, LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra ug Buenaventura. Matod ni Buenaventura, ang kantidad maoy ilang ipautang sa mga drayber sa pagpalit og airconditioned electronic jeepney kun hybrid jeepneys nga pagabayran og P800 matag adlaw sud sa pito ka tuig. Ang paagi, ang drayber mag-deposit matag adlaw sa iyang bayad sa cash deposit machine nga itaod sa LBP pinaagi sa iyang ATM card. Moabot sa 220,000 ka karaan ug gubaon nga PUJ sa tibuok nasod nga nagpangidaron og 15-anyos ug pataas ang tinguha sa LTFRB nga mailisan og moderno nga mga sakyanan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

