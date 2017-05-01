Paghunong sa direct hiring sa DOLE temporaryo

GIKLARO ni Atty. Maria Gloria Tango, assistant secretary sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) nga ang kamandoan si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III nga nagpahunong sa direct hiring alang sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers usa lang ka temporaryo. Una niini si Bello mipirmag usa ka Administrative Order No. 155 niadtong Martes nga nagpahunong sa pagproseso alang sa direct hiring paingon sa gawas sa nasud. Kini human adunay report nga nga mao kini karon ang gihimong panguwartahan niadtong mga kurakot nga kawani sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). Si Tango kinsa maoy pinasidunggang dinapit sa kalihukan sa DOLE kagahgapon atol sa ika-130 ka tuig nga pagsaulog sa adlaw sa mga mamumuo nga gipahigayon sa dakbayan sa Talisay. Matod ni Tango nga kasamtangan lang kini samtang nagpadayon pa ang ilang imbestigasyon labot sa maong report. Iyang gipasabot nga ang direct hiring libre kini sa mga bayranan sanglit ang employer man didto sa gawas sa nasud ang mipasildad aron makalarga ang usa ka Pinoy ug makatrabaho. Hinuon iyang giklaro nga di kini makaapekto niadtong mga Pinoy nga atoa na sa gawas sa nasud nga nakatrabaho na, apan wala usab kini magpasabot nga ila na nga pugngan sa hingpit ang direct hiring. Apan ang ila mao nga nahunong ug masilotan kadtong mga personnel sa POEA nga mangayog P15,000 ngadto sa P17,000 nga bayad sa matag aplikanti alang sa direct hiring.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

