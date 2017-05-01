Profiling system sa mga residente ipatuman

BUOT sa mga opisyal sa Barangay Maguikay, dakbayan sa Mandaue nga mopatuman og profiling sytem sa mga tawo aron ma-monitor niini ang mga lihok sa mga residente ug mga tawo nga mosud ug gawas sa barangay.

Ang mga opisyal nagkasabot nga mohimo ug istrikong profiling ug background check sa mga homeowners ug tag-iya ug apartment sa pagtaho sa barangay hall sa ilang mga bisita ug mga nag-abang sa ilang mga balay.

Giaprobahan mismo ni Ka­pitan Francis Tan ang barangay ordinance nga nagmandato sa matag residente nga mopaubos sa profiling.

Dugang sa kapitan nga kini usa ang laing paagi sa pagtino sa mga dautang elemento ug kriminal.

Si Kagawad Edgar Cabahug kinsa maoy nangamahan sa ordinansa niingon nga tuyo sa patigayon sa pagprotiher sa mga kinabuhi ug kaluwasan sa mga lehitimong taga-Maguikay.

“We must be very vigilant now a days because of some threat in our country like the presence of Abu Sayyaf, drug pushers, gun runner and tulisan. They usually rent for how many months to plot their plans,” matod ni Cabahug.

Dugang niya nga importante ang profiling aron ma-monitor sa barangay ang mga tawo sa komunidad.

Apil sa ordinansa ang lodging house, boarding house, mga condominium, apartment ug mga bisita.

Multa nga P200 ang ipahamtang sa mga tag-iya niining mga negosyo kon pakyas sila sa pag-report kalabot sa mga nangabang sa ilang mga apartment, boarding ug lod­ging houses sa barangay.

Ubos sa ordinansa, ang mga residente lakip na ang mga nag-abang kinahanglan nga moadto sa barangay aron kuhaan og hulagway ug personal background.