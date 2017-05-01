TEAM adunay bahin sa multa

MGA enforcer sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) nga makapa­nakop oug nilapas nga mga motorista makakuha unya og bahin sa mga multa nga nakolekta o gibayad sa mga nilapas sa balaud trapiko sa dakbayan. Ubos sa giduso nga ordinan­sa no. 39- 2017 nga giduso ni Konsehal Elstone Dabon nga sa paghimo sa Office of the TEAM, naghatag sab kini og insentibo sa mga enforcer ug ubang enforcement units gikan sa kwarta nga nakolekta sa mga multa. Ubos sa section 11 sa giduso nga ordinansa, kini nagkanayon nga sa kinatibuk-ang kantidad nga nakolekta, 20 porsiyento niini ang ihatag sa mga enforcer nga nakapanakop og singko porsiyento sa natigum nga kwarta sa trust fund bahinon sa tanang Traffic Enforcement Units ubos sa departamento sa TEAM sa di pa matapos ang tuig. Si Dabon kinsa maoy chairman sa komitiba sa transportasyon ug public utilities nagkanayon nga tuyo sa insentibo nga mas madasig ang mga kawani sa TEAM sa pagpatuman sa istriktong balaod trapiko sa dakbayan. Ang insentibo ihatag unta matag tapos sa matag kwarter sa tuig, matod ni Dabon. Ang parking fee, terminal fee, towing fee ug ubang mga gipatuman sa samang serbisyo mapunta sa trust fund sa Team.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

