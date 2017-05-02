2 patay sa pagpamusil

DUHA ang patay sa pagpamusil sa managlahing dapit sa dakbayan sa Sugbo sa miaging adlaw. Usa ka mangrendahay og mga a­la­has ang gipusil-patay pasado 1:00 kagaha­pon sa kaadlawon sa Sityo. En­riquez, Barangay Punta Prinsesa. Samdan sa iyang ulo ug wa na madala pa sa tambalanan mao si Efren Binan, 34, taga Sityo Tuburan, Barangay Punta Prinsesa. Sa imbestigasyon nila ni SPO2 Wetzil Berry ug mga kauban sa Homicide Section nagbutyag nga naglakaw pai­ngon sa suok nga bahin sa dapit ang ang biktima ug usa ka wa hiilhing tawo ug namusil. Dunay nadawat nga taho nga may nasuko human midawat og prenda sa alahas apan usa diay ka peke, matud ni Berry. Sa laing bahin, patay ang 36-anyos nga si Ramon Pacquiao Dayanan human gipusil sa duha ka wa mailhing suspek miadtong Lunes sa hapon sa Cabancalan II, Barangay Bulacao. Subay sa imbestigasyon sa kapulisan, nagkaon sulod sa iyang panimalay ang biktima apan gisulod sa wa mailihing mamumuno. Daling nigawas ug nisakay ang mamumuno sa motor uban sa usa niya ka kauban. Ang duha ka mga kaso gisusi na karon. JFT/Mariezze Herrero CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

