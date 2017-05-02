6 ka rekisitos sa DENR sa pagputol og mga kahoy

UNOM ka mga rekisito pa ang gikinahanglan sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo aron mahatagan og special cutting permit gikan sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Sa labing uwahi nga datus sa DENR 7, wa pa'y bisan usa ang nasumiter sa Cebu City. Subay kini sa 2,106 ka mga kahoy nga maapektohan sa Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) nga proyekto sa syudad. Niadto pa diay'ng Disyembre 2015 dihang nipadala og suwat si Rafael Yap, Cebu BRT project manager, aron mohangyo sa ahensiya nga i-assess ang mga kahoy nga maapektohan sa proyekto. Sa phase 1 sa assessment sa DENR 7 niadtong Disyembre 2015, pinaagi ni Cebu City Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) officer-in-charge Raul Pasoc, aduna'y 484 ka kahoy ang maapektohan. Alang sa phase 2 nga na-assess niadtong Marso 2017, laing 1,622 ka kahoy ang maapektohan sa maong proyekto. Sa phase 1, 170 ka kahoy ang mamahimong maputol, 314 ang kinahanglan nga ma-earth ball. Nasayran usab sa Phase 2 nga sa 1,622; 1,450 niini anaa sa public lot samtang ang 172 naa sa pribado nga luna. Matod ni Dr. Eddie Llamedo, tigpamaba sa DENR 7, nga nagkinahanglan og permiso gikan sa nanag-iya sa pribado nga luna ang kagamhanan sa Sugbo. Lakip sa unom ka rekisito nga gikinahanglan nga himuon ug isumiter sa syudad sa DENR 7 ang public hearing/consultation matag barangay lakip ang mga environmental group ug private sector nga motambong niini. Nasayran nga lakip sa mga barangay nga apektado sa pagputol sa kahoy ang Barangay Capitol, Sambag I ug II, Kalubihan ug Pahina Central.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

