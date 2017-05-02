Barangay kapitan mataktak tungod sa pagpamutol og kahoy?

POSIBLENG mataktak sa katungdanan kadtong kapitan sa usa ka barangay sa lungsod sa Sibonga human kini maatli nga nagkarga og kahoy niadtong Lunes sa gabii nga wala'y permit. Ang kapitan kuyog ang katabang niini, gitangong sa Sibonga Police Station human ang mga forest ranger sa Argao Community Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro) nakasugat kanila nga naghakot sa kahoy nga wala'y dokumento. Naila ang kapitan nga si Richie Fiel, 36, sa Barangay Guimbangco-an kinsa mao usab ang presidente sa Association of Barangay Council sa Sibonga. Lakip nga nasikop ang katabang niiini nga si Clyde Campaner, 30. Matod ni Dr. Eddie Llamedo, sa DENR 7 nga aduna'y mga dokumento ang gikinahanglan sa pagbiyahe sa pinutol nga kahoy. Tungod kay ubos sa Cenro Argao man kini, usa ka assessment ang pagahimuon o inventory sa kahoy ang himuon. Permit Kinahanglan usab nga orihinal ug dili photocopy ang maipakita niini nga permit lakip na ang tree cutting ug transport permit. Wala'y self-monitoring form ang duha diin usa kini sa dokumento nga gikinahanglan. Kon mapamatud-an nga guilty ug wala'y maipakita nga dokumento ang kapitan ug katabang niini, pasakaan kini og kasong kalapasan sa Sec. 77 sa Presidential Decree 705 kun ang Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines. Mag-atubang kini og maximum nga duha ka tuig nga pagkapriso ug multa nga P20,000 o perpetual disqualification sa serbisyo.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

