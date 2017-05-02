Esgana nagpa-blotter na

GITIMBANGTIMBANG pa ni Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana sa probinsiya sa Sugbo ang pagsang-at og pormal nga reklamo batok kang Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña nga iyang giingong nanghulga kaniya niadtong Sabado sa gabii sud sa hotel sa dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Mipatawag og press conference si Esgana kagahapon sa Mandaue City ug mipahibawo sa mga tigbalita nga niadtong Dominggo nagpa-blotter siya sa maong hitabo didto sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

“Mokonsulta pa ko sa akong family ug ask pa ko og advice sa akong lawyer kon mopasaka ko og kaso (batok ni Osmeña),” matod ni Esgana.

Bikil

Gidudahan nga nadala sa sulsol si Osmeña sa negosyante nga si Alex Tan, gihulagway nga suod nga higala ang duha samtang si Tan ug Esgana aduna nay daan nga bikil.

“We have no friction or conflict with Mayor Tommy (Osmeña) before the incident happened. Na shock ko that time and very disappointing hearing that from the mayor that I look up to,” dason ni Esgana.

Gawas nga wa dawata ni Osmeña ang kamot ni Esgana sa pakiglamano sa dihang nag-krus ang ilang dalan sa Cebu City Marriott Hotel lobby niadtong Sabado, mipasangil ang nauwahi nga gitulisok siya sa mayor sa Cebu City.

“Gusto kag away? Pagbantay-bantay ha,” saysay ni Esgana nga giiingong hulga ni Osmeña ngadto niya.

Gi-angkon ni Esgana nga nahadlok siya sa iyang kinabuhi ingon man sa iyang pamilya.