Konsehal Emit buot hukasan og chairmanship sa konseho sa Talisay

KONSEHO sa dakbayan sa Talisay aduna nay desisyon sa hangyo sa Federation of Talisay City Urban Dwellers Association (Fetcuda)nga hukasan si Konsehal Doroteo Emit sa iyang komitiba. Apan matod pa mananghid palang una ang mga konsehal ngadto ni Mayor Eduardo Gullas sa ilang hukom sanglit pulos man sila kauban sa partidong Alayon. Samtang si Gullas miingon nga dili siya gustong mohilabot sa hukom sa mga konsehal. Si Bise Mayor Alan Bucao mipahibawo nga aduna nay desisyon ang konseho labot sa kaso ni Emit niadto pang miaging semana. Apan si Bucao wala lang una mobutyag kon unsa kini nga desisyon apan mihulagway nga dako kining desisyon nga ilang himuon. Matod sa bise mayor nga posebling sunod semana atol sa ilang regular nga session silang mga sakop sa konseho mopagawas na sa ilang desisyon mailisan o magpabilin si Emit sa iyang committee on urban poor nga maoy gustong ipakuha sa mga sakop sa Fetcuda gikan sa konsehal. Kasaligang tinubdan nibutyag nga hayan makuhasan gayod si Emit sa komitiba, apan ang konseho mananghid pa ni Mayor Gullas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.