Tinguhang ideklarar nga drug free sagad palpak: Meca

WA katunga sa 61 ka mga barangay nga gipuno pagrekomendar sa kapulisan nga ideklarar nga drug-free ang nakapasar sa gihimo nga validation sa Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO). Human girekomendar sa Cebu Provincial Police Office ang pag-deklarar og dugang 61 ka mga barangay nga drug-cleared sayo niinin buwana, ang CPADAO nihimo dayon og validation sugod niadtong Abril 18 hangtod Abril 28. Lakip sa gihimo ang random drug test sa mga drug surrenderer sa maong mga dapit, nga niresulta sa pag-positbo sa pipila kanila. Gitug-an ni CPADAO executive director, Ivy Meca nga wa katunga sa 61 ka mga barangay ang nipasar sa ilang validation tungod sa presensiya sa mga drug user ug sa way klaro nga anti-drug advocacy program sa mga opisyal.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 03, 2017.

