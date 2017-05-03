21 brgy. nasuta, na-validate nga wala nay presensiya sa drugas, pusher

MASALIGON ang Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) nga aprubahan sa Drug-Clearing Operation Oversight Committee ang 21 ka mga barangay nga ilang na-validate ug nasuta nga wa nay presensiya sa drugas ingun man sa mga drug pusher ug user. Gitug-an ni CPADAO executive director Ivy Meca nga 21 ka mga barangay, diin 12 niini anaa sa lungsod sa San Remegio ug laing siyam sa Bogo City, ang ilang na-validate ug natumbok nga nipasar sa mga lagda sa Dangerous Drugs Board alang sa drug-clearing. Gawas nga in-placed na ang ilang barangay anti-drug abuse council, wa say nagpositibo sa ilang mga surrenderer sa kinalit nga drug test nga gihimo sa CPADAO. Kon maaprohan sa oversight committee nga gipangulohan sa PDEA7 ang mga barangay, gitumbok ni Meca nga mapuno unya kini sa unang 120 ka mga barangay nga gideklarar na nga drug-cleared. Ang 21 ka mga barangay kabahin sa 61 nga girekomendar sa kapulisan nga ipadeklarar nga drug-cleared. Ang uban wa nakapasar sa validation human nipositibo sa drug test ang pipila sa ilang mga drug surrenderer ug tungod sa wa pa mahan-ay nga mga programa sa ilang BADAC.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.