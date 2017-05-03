Hepe sa Danao City mipasar sa bar exam | SunStar

Hepe sa Danao City mipasar sa bar exam

Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Ni
Guam P. Logroño

SI Chief Insp. Gerald Pelare, hepe sa Danao Poilice nga nahinabi sa Superbalita nagkanayon nga dako niyang pasalamat sa ginoo ug sa iyang pamilya sa suporta nga nakalampis siya hantig sa pagpasar sa bar.

Lakip sa iyang gipasa­la­matan ang iyang mga higala nga tawo nga miabag sab sa pag ampo kaniya nga na.successfull og karon usa na siya ka abogado.

"Gipahibalo nalang ko nila ako classmate na nakapasar ko..didto ko sa bukid sa Danao kay mag-clearing mi sa barangay sa naapektuhan sa drugas. Salamat sa Diyos gidungog ang pag-ampo, nakapasar ko, " matod ni Pelare.

Matud niya nga ikaduha na niyang pagkuha sa Bar. Una niini niadtong 2014 human nigradwar sa University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

