Libreng bakuna sa cervical cancer himuon nga school-based sa DOH

HIMUON na nga school-based sa Department of Health (DOH) 7 ang libreng bakuna batok cervical cancer kun ang Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine. Ang bakuna alang kini sa mga babaye nga nagpangedaron og nuybe anyos pataas aron malikayan ang makamatay nga sakit nga cancer. Matod ni Dr. Pherdes Galbo, presidente sa Philippine Obstetrical Gynecologist Society nga gawas nga libre nga makuha ang bakuna sa barangay health center, mas gipalapdan pa nila ang ilang programa aron mas dali ma-monitor ug himuon na kini nila nga school-based. Sa pagkakaron ang lalawigan sa Sugbo ug pipila ka parte sa Bohol pa ang nahatagan niini tu­ngod sa kalimitado usab sa budget niini. Kon nagpangedaron pa og nuybe anyos ngadto sa 14-anyos, duha pa ka vials ang bakuna niini apan kon 15-anyos pataas na kini tulo na ka dose ang ibakuna niini. Gipahimug-atan usab ni Dr. Belinda Pañares, chairman sa Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, ang ka-importante sa pap smear. Dugang sa doktora nga bisan paman og nabakunahan na ang babaye apan kinahanglan nga matag tuig kini magpa-pap smear diin libre kini nga mapahimuslan sa VSMMC.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.