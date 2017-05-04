2 ka babaye gidakop sa buy bust

WA kabantay ang dalaga nga drug pusher nga usa diay ka buy bust operation ang transaction nga iyang gikalambigitan dihang nalingaw og tan-aw sa telebisyon diha sa ilang sala nga wa manirado sa pultahan. Ang Police Station 3 sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office nakadawat og tawag niadtong Martes sa gabii kabahin sa illegal drug trade sa Purok Beauty in the Sky, Barangay Babag ug mga residente nakamatikod nga sud ug gawas ang wa mailhing mga tawo nga gikan sa panimalay ni Angela Cabalhug Dungog alyas Jela, 19. Grupo ni P/SInsp. Felix Cleo­pas nigamit og boodle money sa ilang pakig-transaction niadtong Martes sa gabii ngadto sa teenager bugti sa usa ka medium size pack nga shabu. Ang pulis nga nagpaka-aron ingnon nga buyer mitunol sa bayad ngadto sa usa ka Joana Marie Goc-ong Berdon, 20, nga dali sab nga gisuksok sa iyang bulsa ug mipahibawo ngadto ni Dungog kinsa nagtan-aw og teleserye niadtong higayona nga nakuha na niya ang binayad. Wa maglangan si Dungog og migawas dayon tunol sa drugas ngadto sa poseur buyer nga nagpaabot sa gawas sa ilang balay, kinsa napungot kay nabalda ang iyang pagtan-aw sa telebisyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

