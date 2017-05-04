76 nasikop sa kapulisan

NIABOT og 76 ka mga tawo ang nangadakpan sa laing hugna sa One Time Big Time operation sa Cebu City Police Office niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii sa managlahing lugar sa syudad. Ang 47 niini nalambigit sa illegal nga drugas ug nasikop nga naaktohan nga migamit sa illegal nga drugas ug gipaubos sa buy bust operation. Lakip sa ilang nadakpan ang nabutang sa most wanted person sa Central Visayas nga usa ka notadong tulisan. Ang dinakpan giila nga si Raymond Rosales, 24,taga Ponce compound, Barangay Carreta ug ang kauban nga si Lirito Bitos Jr. Matod ni Sr. Supt. Joel Doria, hepe sa CCPO, nga sukad ilang gipatuman ang OTBT, sila na ka­ron ang nag-una sa tanang police office lukop rehiyon sa dunay daghang dinakpan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

