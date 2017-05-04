Bangi gitutokan nga motibo

KASAMTANGANG gipangita sa kapulisan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue ang usa ka "person of interest" nga gitumbok nga responsible sa pagpusil ni Mantuyong barangay captain Antonino Maquilan nga gi-atake sa kasingkasing human sa hitabo nga niresulta sa iyang kamatayon niadtong Miyerkules sa buntag. Gitutok nila ang ilang imbestigasyon karon sa anggulong personal grudge ug pangpanghulga. Matod ni PSSupt Roberto Alanas, director sa Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), nga importante ang papel sa maong tawo sa kaso aron matino kon si kinsa ang mga suspek nga nagpaluyo sa krimen ug aron madakpan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

