Dalaga, 22, gisuwayan og rape

KAPULISAN sa dakbayan sa Ta­lisay nipasidaan sa mga ba­baye nga mag-inusara nga mahabilin sa balay nga di magpatakag pasulod og tawo. Giluwatan kini nila human ang 22 anyos nga babaye, graduwado sa kursong Bachelor of Science in Psychology nga naputos sa bun-og ang kalawasan human nisukol sa lalaking nisuway sa paglugos kaniya niadtong Miyerkules sa alas 10 sa buntag sa Phase 2, Deca Homes, Barangay Dumlog, dakbayan sa Talisay. Matod ni Rhea (di tinuod nga ngan) nga nag-insura siya sa balay sa iyang ig-agaw sa dihang naabot ang suspek nga si Gerard, 31, taga Talamban, siyudad sa Sugbo. Sila si Rhea ug Gerard managsilingan kaniadto. Iyang gibutyag nga nagsul-ob og helmet si Gerard ug nipahibawo nga iyang tan-awon ang unit nga gipuy-an tungod kay ilang ayohon ang mga liki-liki sa bongbong. Sa dihang nakasulod na, iyang nabantayan nga di tinud-anay nga moayo sa panimay kay straw ang gigamit sa pagsukod-sukod sa lugar. Paghulbot sa helmet, matod ni Rhea, nga nakulbaan na siya tungod kay si Gerard ilaha mang silingan kaniadto nga magsige nag tutok kaniya. Gikuptan siya ug lugoson na unta apan siya misukol ug silaa naglayog. Mga silingan daling nitabang hinungdan sa pagkasikop ni Gerard. Ang gikatahapan nihimakak sa pasangil.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.