Toledo City mangutang sa LBP

NANGUTANG og P1.3 bilyones ang lokal nga kagamhanan sa siyudad sa Toledo sa Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) alang sa nagkadaiyang mga proyekto nga ipatuman sa administrasyon ni Mayor John Henry Osmeña. Ang mga proyekto nalakip sa Annual Investment Plan sa dakbayan karong tuiga. Si Osmeña nilagda og siyam ka pahina nga kasabotan sa pagpangutang sa maong kantidad uban sa mga opisyal sa LBP Cebu nga sila si Assistant Vice President Allan Bisnar ug legal officer John Glenn Bollozos. Ang utang bayaran sa siyudad sud sa 15 ka tuig nga dunay maximum duha ka tuig nga grace period sa principal payment sa 3.75 porsiyento nga fixed rate sa matag tuig sud sa lima ka tuig. Sa P1.3 bilyones, P500 milyo­nes ang gamiton sa pagpatukod og pasilidad sa pantalan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

