Tunghaan gisusi alang sa scholarship

GIPAUBOS karon sa evaluation sa Cebu City Scholarship Committee ang tanang eskwelahan nga accredited sa scholarship sa dakbayan aron masuta kon angayan ba kini sa listahan isip accredited schools o di. Ang representante ni Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña sa Local School Board (LSB) nga si Konsehal Joy Augustus Young nibutyag nga human sa ilang reorganization sa scholarship committee. Kini human way gi-turn over ang nakalabay nga administrasyon nga records sa ilaha. Gisunod dayon nila ang pag-evaluate ang eskwelahan nga nanawat og scholarship gikan sa dakbayan aron masuta kon angayan ba kini kini human adunay nasayran ang komitiba nga naay eskwelahan nga kuwang ang pasilidad. Dugang sa konsehal nga adunay eskwelahan nga ang library niini di related ang kurso nga gi-offer. Aduna usab mga skwelahan nga way lisensiya ang mga tunghaan. Hinuon, nipasabot si Young nga makatabang kining tunghaan bisan paman og gamay kini apan kinahanglan nga adunay mahibaw-an ang tinun-an nga nagtungha niini di tungod kay gigamit ra niini ang scholarship sa Sugbo aron makakwarta kini. Giklaro usab sa konsehal nga wa gitangtang sa LSB ang Asian College of Technology sa mga accredited schools sa scholarships.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 05, 2017.

