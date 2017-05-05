1 patay, 3 angol sa aksidente

PATAY ang usa ka ginang sam­tang tulo ang naa­ngol human ang motorsiklo mi­dumbol sa Isuzu Elf truck kagahapon sa National Highway Barangay Canamucan, lungsod sa Compostela. Patay diha-diha si Dexie Mae Cañete, 45, human nakaangkon og grabing kadaot sa kalawasan samtang naangol iyang kapuyo nga si Edito Aribal, Jr., 31; Elseo Beduya, 59, tricycle driver ug pasaherong si Joel Rica, 43, fish vendor. Ang biktima patay diha-diha human nalatayan sa elf truck nga may plakang GWR-952 nga gimaneho ni Norberto Abayon, 47.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.