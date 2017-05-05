1 patay, 3 angol sa aksidente
PATAY ang usa ka ginang samtang tulo ang naangol human ang motorsiklo midumbol sa Isuzu Elf truck kagahapon sa National Highway Barangay Canamucan, lungsod sa Compostela.
Patay diha-diha si Dexie Mae Cañete, 45, human nakaangkon og grabing kadaot sa kalawasan samtang naangol iyang kapuyo nga si Edito Aribal, Jr., 31; Elseo Beduya, 59, tricycle driver ug pasaherong si Joel Rica, 43, fish vendor.
Ang biktima patay diha-diha human nalatayan sa elf truck nga may plakang GWR-952 nga gimaneho ni Norberto Abayon, 47.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.
