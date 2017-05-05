2 ka Abu Sayyaf buhi, samdan

DAGHAN og gitug-an si Saad Samad Kiram ngadto sa mga imbestigador sa kapulisan. Si Kiram nga maoy nagsilbing operator sa pumpboat nga gisakyan sa di momenos 11 ka sakop sa Abu Sayyaf pag abot sa barangay Napo Lungsod sa Inabanga nihatag og daghang mga impormasyon sa kapulisan. Si Chief Supt. Noli Taliño wa na motug-an kon unsay gipangtug-an niini apan, magamit kini sa ilang imbestigasyon ilabi na sa kaubanan nga pabilin pang buhi hangtod karon. Ang duha giila ni Kiram sa wa pa siya mapatay nga sila si Abu Asis ug Abu Ubayda. Sulti ni Kiram nga ang duha buhi pa nga nagtago-tago sa kabukiran apan, samdan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

