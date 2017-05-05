41 brgy. sa NegOr nalimpyo

NEGROS ORIENTAL — Ang Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit pinaagi kang SPO2 Cyrus Orcullo nitaho nga sa 557 ka mga barangay sa Negros Oriental, 41 ang nalimpyo na ug gideklarar nga drug-free base sa ilang clearing operations sukad niadtong Abril 21. Sa gihimo nga Negros Oriental Drug Abuse and Prevention Council (NORDAPC) meeting nga gipangulohan ni Fernando Martinez, si Orcullo nibutyag nga atol sa Marso 1 nagdto sa 31, 2017, moabot og 36 ka mga tawo ang gidakop atol sa gihimo nga barangay affectation operations. LPP, PIA 7

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

