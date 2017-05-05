Expressway nagkahayag na
POSIBLE nga mamahimong tollway ang P50 bilyones nga Metro Cebu Expressway gikan sa dakbayan sa Naga sa habagatan paingon sa dakbayan sa Danao sa amihanan kon ipaubos sa public-private partnership (PPP) project.
Matod ni Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 Ador Canlas nga niadtong Huwebes, giduso na nila ang feasibility study sa 74-kilometros nga expressway sa National Economic and Development Authority 7.
Sayo ning tuiga dihang nahuman ang feasibility study nga gihimo sa Sedco Engineering, ug giduso dayon sa ulohang buhatan sa DPWH.
Dugang ni Canlas nga usa sa gikinahanglan nila mao nga mapresentar kini sa Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 sa di pa iduso sa Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) sa NEDA alang sa pundo sa maong proyeko.
Pinaagi sa Official Development Assistance (ODA) sa NEDA, mapundohan ang maong dako nga proyekto. Hinuon, nipasalig na daan si Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar nga mokuha usab og pundo sa local government units (LGUs) aron masugdan na dayon ang pagtrabaho sa phase 1 niini.
Anaa sa dakbayan sa Naga o sa habagatang bahin ang unang phase sa maong proyekto nga gikatakda nga mahuman sa 2022.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.
