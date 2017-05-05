Expressway nagkahayag na

POSIBLE nga mamahimong tollway ang P50 bilyones nga Metro Cebu Expressway gikan sa dakbayan sa Naga sa ha­bagatan paingon sa dakba­yan sa Danao sa amihanan kon ipaubos sa public-private partnership (PPP) project. Matod ni Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 Ador Canlas nga ni­adtong Huwebes, giduso na nila ang feasibility study sa 74-kilometros nga expressway sa National Economic and Deve­lopment Authority 7. Sayo ning tuiga dihang nahuman ang feasibility study nga gihimo sa Sedco Engineering, ug giduso dayon sa ulohang buhatan sa DPWH. Dugang ni Canlas nga usa sa gikinahanglan nila mao nga ma­presentar kini sa Regional De­ve­lopment Council (RDC) 7 sa di pa iduso sa Investment Coordina­tion Committee (ICC) sa NEDA a­­­lang sa pundo sa maong proyeko. Pinaagi sa Official Development Assistance (ODA) sa NEDA, mapundohan ang maong dako nga proyekto. Hinuon, nipasalig na daan si Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar nga mokuha usab og pundo sa local government units (LGUs) aron masugdan na dayon ang pagtrabaho sa phase 1 niini. Anaa sa dakbayan sa Naga o sa habagatang bahin ang u­­­nang phase sa maong proyekto nga gi­ka­takda nga mahuman sa 2022.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

