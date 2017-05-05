'Ipahibawo ang hulga' | SunStar

'Ipahibawo ang hulga'

Friday, May 05, 2017
Ni
John Kevin D. Pilapil

GIAWHAG ni Liga ng mga Bara­ngay President sa Mandaue Ernie Manatad ang mga ka­pitan nga mopahibawo dayon sa kapulisan kon ma­kadawat og pagpanghulga.

Kini mahitungod sa insidente sa pagpusil ni Mantuyong barangay captain Antonino Maquilan nga giatake sa kasingkasing human sa insidente nga niresulta sa iyang kamatayon niadtong Miyerkules.

“We have to make it known to PNP authorities if in case if we have death threats for the record,” matod ni Manatad dihang gikuhaan ug reaksyon kalabot sa insidente. Dugang niya nga siya mismo nakasuway og pangpanghulga niadto.

“I heard si Kap Tony received death threats through text pero basin gibaliwala niya. From that experience I realized nga di maayo nga i-take for granted nalang sad bitaw even sometimes kami nga mga kapitan, I understand, like Kap Tony, we’re just coping with our fears ba na di lang sad mi mataranta niana considering the nature of our work,” pasabot ni Manatad.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

