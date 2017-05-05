Kawani namaligya og shabu

PALO, LEYTE — Kawani sa lokal nga kagamhanan sa Palo, Leyte nasikop tungod sa pagbaligya og ilegal nga drugas. Giila ang suspek nga si J-Zar Dela Peña, 28, na-assign sa Bids and Awards Committee ug taga Barangay Anahaway ning lungsod. Taudtaud na nga gipanid-an ang suspek busa gilusad sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) uban sa Philippine Army ang buy bust operation sa Barangay 45, Quarry District sa Tacloban. Nasakmit gikan sa suspek ang duha ka pakite sa shabu, salapi ug cell phone. Kasamtangan nga nabalhog sa prisohan ang suspek.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

