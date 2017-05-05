Nagkadaiyang baruganan kang Gina Lopez

NAGKADAIYANG baruganan ang gipadayag sa mga opis­yal sa Sugbo subay niining pag-reject sa Commission on Appointments kang Gina Lopez isip secretary sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Human sa tulo ka confirmaton hearing hingpit na nga gi-reject sa CA ang ad interim appointment ni kanhi environment secretary Lopez. Nasayran nga sa senado walo ang nipabor sa appointment ni Lopez ug adunay upat ka senador ang wala nibotar samtang sa house of representatives dunay usa ka kongresista ang nipabor apan mas daghan ang nisupak nga miabot og 11 ka kongresista. Tungod niini nakaani si Lo­pez og nagkalain-laing reaskiyon sama sa siyudad sa Sugbo. Si Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña nagkanayon nga kon ang interest lang sa dakbayan ang hisgutan, maayo ang gihimo sa CA nga gi-reject ang appointment ni Lopez dungan sa pagbutyag nga di siya manginlabot mahitungod sa issue sa mining. Kahinumduman nga nahimong kontrobersiyal ang Inayawan Landfill nga personal nga gibisita kaniadto ni Lopez ug mipagawas og desisyon nga angay kining ipasira kay matod pa makahatag kini og kadaot sa mga tawo ug kalikupan. Samtang si kanhi konsehal Nida Cabrera nga usa ka environment consultant mipadayag nga wa siya nalipay sa rejection sa appointment ni Lopez.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.