Negusyante gipusil, patay
NAMATAY ang usa ka negusyante sa Dipolog City human gigukod ug gipusil sa nag-inusarang killer pasado alas 2 kagahapon sa kaadlawon sa downtown area sa dakbayan sa Sugbo.
Ang biktima giila nga si Michael Malacca, giingong nanagiya og hotel ug uban pang mga patigayon sa mao nga siyudad.
Gitumbok nga killer mao ang usa ka tawo nga ang karsones sagad gamiton sa mga security guard ug wet look ang sapatos.
Sa pasiuna nga imbestigasyon nga gihimo nila ni SPO2 Wetzil Berry ug mga kauban sa Homicide Section sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), nagbutyag nga nagdagan si Malacca sa dalan Colon paingon sa dalan P. Lopez diin mahimutang ang pensione house nga iyang gipuy-an. Nadungog sa mga tawo sa dapit ang tulo ka mga buto sa armas.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.
