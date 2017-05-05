'Wa nay drugs hapit'

KANANGA, LEYTE — Hapit na mahurot og deklara nga drug cleared ang mga barangay sa Kananga, Leyte nga apektado sa ilegal nga drugas. Base sa datos, sa 23 ka barangay nga apektado, 21 niini ang gideklarar nga drug cleared. Ang Barangay Rizal ug Poblacion nalang ang wa pa madeklarar. Samtang sa Guiuan, Eastern Samar, matod ni P/CInsp. Cirilo Nicart, sa 39 ka barangay nga apektado, 34 niini ang cleared na. Wa na usab silay mga surrenderers sa paglusad sa Oplan Double Barrel: Reloaded ug duna silay pito ka operasyon nga gihimo.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

