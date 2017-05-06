Despi mokwestyon sa Comelec

KWESTYUNON ni Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi ang desisyon sa Commission on Elections pagpalagpot niya gikan sa puwesto.

Kini, samtang si Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 Director Rene Burdeos niingon nga tanang mga ordinansa, appointments ug mga kalihukan ni Despi nga pinasubay sa balaod ang maisip nga balido bisan kon kini ilisan ni Ian Christopher Escario.

“He (Despi) was proclaimed by the Bantayan Municipal Board of Canvassers during the 2016 election so that he is considered as 'de jure' officer,” dugang sa director.

Si Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Marco Lionel Castellano nisubli kagahapon nga ang writ of execution nga giisyu sa Comelec sa Manila kay final ug angay nga ipatuman.

Siya nipasabot ang 'rule of succession' dili mo-apply sa kini nga kaso tungod kay ang certificate of candidacy ni Despi sa pagka mayor kay dili balido sa Comelec. SCG, EOB sa Sun.Star Cebu