ERB tukuron

TANANG local nga buhatan sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) dinhi sa Sugbo mohimo og Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing karong Mayo 15. Kini aron pagtugot o pagbasura sa mga application for registration nga ilang nadawat sukad gibuksan ang continuing registration alang sa barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan elections hangtud sa pagtapos niini niadtong Abril 29. Gipasabot sa Cebu Provincial Comelec nga di pa final ang ihap sa mga nagparehistro alang sa ilang continuing registration. Sa record sa Comelec, anaa sa 86,000 ka mga tawo ang nagparehistro gikan niadtong Enero hangtud niadtong Abril 29 karong tuiga. Matod ni Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Lio­nel Marco Castillano, ki­­nahanglan pa ipaubos sa hearing sa ERB ang mga nagparehistro, nga gitakda sa tanang local nga buhatan sa Comelec karong Mayo 15.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.