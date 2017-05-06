Kita sa Kapitolyo miabot og P914M sa unang quarter

MITUBO og kapin sa P120 milyones ang kita sa kagamhanan sa lalawigan sa Sugbo sa unang tulo ka buwan karong tuiga kon itandi sa susamang panahon sa nakalabay nga tuig. Si Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial nibutyag nga niabot og P914,178,094.67 ang kita sa lalawigan gikan sa Enero 1 hangtod sa Marso 31, 2017, mas dako kini kon itandi sa P793,564,437.15 sa samang panahon sa 2016. Target sa Kapitolyo maka­kab-ot og P3.329 bilyones karong tuiga. Matod ni Guial nisaka ang koleksyon tungod kay gihingusgan nila ang pagpaningil og local taxes diin kaduha sila nagpapublikar sa mantalaan niadtong Disyembre ug Enero ning tuig nga nagpahinumdom sa mga magbubuhis nga mobayad sa insakto nga buhis. Gawas niini, ang usa ka division sa ilang buhatan ang gipa-inventory ug gipaduol sa mga establisemento nga angay buhisan. “Gipaduol gyud nato ang mga taxable nga mga establishment. So, nikuan gyud ta og massive sa taxation, mao ni nakapa-increase,” pahayag ni Guial. Gawas sa P727,773,828 nga internal revenue allotment (IRA) sa lalawigan, upat ka grupo ang gigikanan sa kita sa Kapitolyo nga naglakip sa tax revenues, regulatory fees, 16 ka mga provincial ug district hospitals ug operasyon sa Cebu South Bus Terminal. Sa miaging tuig, P504,839,443.20 milyones ang nadawat nga bahin sa IRA sa lalawigan gikan sa nasudnong kagamhanan. Si Guial namahayag sa P914.1 milyones nga kita, P72.9 milyones ang nakolekta sa Kapitolyo gikan sa tax revenues nga naglakip sa real property tax, sand and gravel tax, amusement tax, franchise tax, property transfer tax ug ubang mga klase sa buhis. Si Guial niingon sa regulatory fees sama sa governor's permit, clearances, permit fees, processing fees alang sa delivery sa mga truck ug vans ug ubang bayranan, sila nakakolekta og P21.9 milyones. Ang mga provincial ug district hospitals nikita og P65,304,709.96 sa unang quarter karong tuiga. Ang CSBT sa unang tulo ka buwan karong tuiga nikabat sa P16,274,241.60 kun nikunhod og P398,616.58 kon itandi sa miaging tuig. Si Guial nidugang nga nakaisyu na sila og 14,000 ka permits ngadto sa delivery trucks ug vans nga nilabay sa mga provincial road.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.