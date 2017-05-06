Pederasyon sa urban poor hayan modagkot sa away
POSIBLENG mabuak ang kahugpungan sa mga urban poor sa dakbayan sa Talisay.
Kini human gikonpirmar ni Konsehal Doroteo Emit, chairman sa committee on urban poor, nga adunay grupo nga naghimo og laing pederasyon alang sa urban poor sa Talisay.
Kining himuon nga pederasyon gikatahong adunay pagtugot ni Mayor Eduardo Gullas.
Una niini, si Bise Mayor Alan Bucao niingon nga supak siya nga adunay buhaton nga laing pederasyon gawas sa Federation of Talisay City Urban Dwellers Association (FETCUDA).
Iyang gibutyag nga mayoriya karon sa konseho supak sa plano nga mohimo og laing pederasyon sa siyudad.
Si Emit nibutyag nga aduna karoy mga presidente sa nagkadaiyang urban poor sa Talisay ang naghinayhinay og hulma og grupo alang sa ilang pederasyon nga iyang gigiyahan.
Apan giklaro sa konsehal nga aduna kini pagtugot gikan sa buhatan ni Gullas.
Ang maong grupo tawgon unya og City of Talisay Federation of Urban Dwellers Association (CT-FUDA) sa higayon nga maporma.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!