Pederasyon sa urban poor hayan modagkot sa away

POSIBLENG mabuak ang kahugpungan sa mga urban poor sa dakbayan sa Ta­lisay. Kini human gikonpirmar ni Konsehal Doroteo Emit, chairman sa committee on urban poor, nga adunay grupo nga naghimo og laing pede­rasyon alang sa urban poor sa Talisay. Kining himuon nga pede­rasyon gikatahong adu­nay pag­tugot ni Mayor Eduardo Gullas. Una niini, si Bise Mayor Alan Bucao niingon nga supak siya nga adunay buhaton nga laing pederasyon gawas sa Federa­tion of Talisay City Urban Dwel­lers Association (FETCUDA). Iyang gibutyag nga mayoriya karon sa konseho supak sa plano nga mohimo og laing pederasyon sa siyudad. Si Emit nibutyag nga aduna karoy mga presidente sa nagkadaiyang urban poor sa Tali­say ang naghinayhinay og hulma og grupo alang sa ilang pe­derasyon nga iyang gigiyahan. Apan giklaro sa konsehal nga aduna kini pagtugot gikan sa buhatan ni Gullas. Ang maong grupo tawgon unya og City of Talisay Fede­ration of Urban Dwellers Association (CT-FUDA) sa higa­yon nga maporma.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.