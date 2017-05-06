Richie Osmeña gitudlo ni Presidente Duterte isip direktor sa LTFRB VI

GITUDLO ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga director sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB 6) si kanhi Cebu City Councilor Richie Osmeña. Si Osmeña kansang termino pagkakonsehal napupos niadtong tuig 2016, nilingkod niadtong Mayo 6 human gipirmahan ni Duterte ang iyang appointment niadtong Marso 31 didto sa Malacanang. Siya kanhi sakop sa Team Rama. Iyang gihulipan si Atty. Ma. Joscet Abellar nga maoy kanhi officer-in-charge (OIC) sa LTFRB 6 dihang wala pa makatudlo si Duterte og permanenting modala sa maong buhahan. Si Osmeña, kinsa anak ni anhing Bise Mayor Renato Osmeña ug pag-umangkon ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña, nibutyag nga iyang hatagan og prayoridad sa iyang pagdumala sa LTFRB 6 mao ang hugot nga implementasyon sa Anti-Red Tape Act ug pakig-alayon sa Land Transportation Office ug Highway Patrol Group para paggukod sa mga kolurom nga public utility vehicle. Si Osmena mapasalamaton ni Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade sa pagsalig sa iyang kapasidad sa pagdumala sa LTFRB 6.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

