12 ka kawani sa Cebu City nga positive sa drugas taktakon

DOSE ka mga empleyado sa Cebu City Hall ang kompirmadong naggamitan og illegal nga drugas kini base na usab sa resulta sa confirmatory test sa Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap). Subay niini, base na usab sa ordinansa sa dakbayan sa Sugbo, kon usa ka casual o job order ang kompirmado nga positibo, termination ang ipahamtang niini nga silot o advice to resign kini. Matod sa pangu sa Cosap nga si Dr. Alice Utlang nga wala pa mahibawo ang 12 ka mga empleyado sa City Hall tungod kay wala pa ang certification gikan sa kaulohan. Mao kini ang ipakita sa Cosap sa mga positibo nga empleyado diin gikan ang 5 niini sa Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), 2 gikan sa Department Public Services (DPS), 4 sa Parks and Playgrounds ug 1 sa Citom. Nasayran usab nga aduna'y 5 nga positibo ubos sa Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) diin na-assign kini sa food for work alang sa street dwellers. Gipasabot ni Utlang nga sila sa Cosap, aduna'y programa alang sa nagpositibo sa drugas o rehabilitation. Ang “We Care” programa nga nag-abag sa nagumon sa druga. (HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

