2 lalake patay sa disgrasya

ORMOC CITY,Leyte - Nakainom ug way helmet, kini ang gitumbok nga rason sa pagkamatay sa duha ka lalake nga nakasugat og disgrasya sa dakbayan sa Ormoc sa miaging gabii. Ang unang nakalas mao si Ronnie Lucañas, 41, taga Sabang Bao diin iyang nasaghiran ang laing motorsiklo nga may tulo ka sakay nga pulos samdan didto sa highway sa Sabang Bao. Pila ka oras ang milabay, si Mario Patindol nakalas human misugat sa 10-wheeler truck sa highway sa Barangay Dayhagan. Matod ni PO2 Patricio Cañete nga nakainom ug way helmet ang unang nakalas samtang wa makakontrolar ang ikaduha.(JKDP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

