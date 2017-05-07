Bata nadasmagan patay

ORMOC CITY, Leyte - Patay ang 9 anyos nga bata samtang samdan ang ginikanan niini human madasmagi sa usa ka dumptruck didto sa Barangay Valencia, Ormoc City. Giila ang bata nga si Jamil Ocho, 9, samtang iyang ginikanan mao sila si Marjun Ocho,29 ug Gema Cavite,28. Napasok ilawom sa trak ang tulo kinsa nagsakay sa motorsiklo padung sa lungsod sa Kananga. Gawas sa magtiayon nadasmagan usab ang laing motorsiklo nga gimaneho ni Martin Dave Leona. Ang drayber sa trak nga nailang si Nicolas, taga Mansarayao, Kananga ang dali nga misibat human sa hitabo.(JKDP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 08, 2017.

